P.V. Suryanarayana Murthy appointed to NCPUL for promoting Urdu language

February 18, 2024 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

P.V. Suryanarayana Murthy, a journalist and translator, was appointed member to the general body of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL).

The NCPUL is an autonomous body, that works under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, and is tasked with the promotion and propagation of the Urdu language.

Mr. Murthy, who goes by the pen name Mehak Hyderabadi, will serve on the general body for a period of three years.

Mr Murthy translated as many as nine books, including the important work of Urdu author and Padma Shri awardee, Jeelani Bano. These books are entitles Guppita Jaare Isuka and Antaa Nijame Chepta.

His other works of translation include articles written by former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral, Islamic scholars Maulana and Maulana Waheeduddin Khan, and others.

It was in 1995 that Mr. Murthy began to learn Urdu, and his work has appeared in Urdu dailies.