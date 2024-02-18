GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P.V. Suryanarayana Murthy appointed to NCPUL for promoting Urdu language

February 18, 2024 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

P.V. Suryanarayana Murthy, a journalist and translator, was appointed member to the general body of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL).

The NCPUL is an autonomous body, that works under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, and is tasked with the promotion and propagation of the Urdu language.

Mr. Murthy, who goes by the pen name Mehak Hyderabadi, will serve on the general body for a period of three years.

Mr Murthy translated as many as nine books, including the important work of Urdu author and Padma Shri awardee, Jeelani Bano. These books are entitles Guppita Jaare Isuka and Antaa Nijame Chepta.

His other works of translation include articles written by former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral, Islamic scholars Maulana and Maulana Waheeduddin Khan, and others.

It was in 1995 that Mr. Murthy began to learn Urdu, and his work has appeared in Urdu dailies.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.