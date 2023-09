September 01, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has announced that executive director and Kanchanbagh unit head P.V. Raja Ram has assumed charge as director (production) on Thursday. A mechanical engineering graduate from Osmania University, Mr. Ram has rich experience spanning 34 years in various capacities for production of missiles like Prithvi, Akash and MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile), said a press release.

