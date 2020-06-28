PV is a 360-degree personality: KCR at PV centenary celebrations

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao speaking at late Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations.

Hyderabad

28 June 2020 15:06 IST

KCR says he will meet PM with Bharat Ratna demand.

The Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao hailed the late Prime Minister, P.V. Narasimha Rao as a reformist par excellence saying his reforms in education and land have changed Telangana’s landscape while his economic reforms changed India forever.

Praising PV as a 360-degree personality, the CM said it was unfortunate that he did not get the respect and recognition he deserved for certain reasons and he would speak about it at an appropriate time as he didn’t want to politicise such a solemn occasion. But the country will remember him as the Prime Minister, who brought the economic reforms, the fruits of which we all enjoy today.

He said PV’s life was like a personality development lesson and his contribution to the country was no less than Jawaharlal Nehru. “I strongly believe PV is on par with Nehru who laid the foundation for country’s development,” he said. ‘”He created a global India.”

Recalling PV’s contribution to education, Mr KCR said the first residential school in the country was started at Sarvail in Nalgonda district by him in 1971 that paved the way for the establishment of Navodaya vidyalayas in the country when he was the Union HRD Minister. “Our DGP, Mahender Reddy is a product of that school and our government established 900 residential schools in the last five years inspired by PV,” he said.

On the international front too, he made his mark with his “Look East” policy, when he was the Prime Minister, urging the West to realise the power of the Asian region

Mr. KCR said PV’s contributions in creating a global India will be revived and will be told to all Indians throughout this year. As a part of it, hoardings are being put up by the Telangana government in all metro cities and celebrations will be held in 51 countries.

He assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh would be involved in the celebrations at some point of time. “I will personally meet the Prime Minister to seek Bharat Ratna for him,” he said.

Similarly, a fitting memorial and museum would be established to ensure that the future generations benefit from his works. A national-level conclave in New Delhi with the theme “Remembering PV” would also be held. He said bronze statues have already been ordered to be installed at his native village Vangara, Hyderabad, Karimnagar and also at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. A picture of PV will be put up in the Assembly and efforts would be made for the same in the Parliament.

Mr. KCR also announced that he would write a letter to the Central Government today itself requesting it name the Hyderabad Central University after the late Prime Minister.