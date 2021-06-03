PV centennial to conclude on June 28

Telangana

The State government will conduct the conclusion of the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on June 28 in a befitting manner.

Accordingly, a statue of the former Prime Minister would be installed on the Necklace Road which had recently been renamed P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, PV centenary celebrations committee chairman and MP K. Keshava Rao, committee member and MLC Vani Devi and senior officials visited the P.V. Marg on Thursday to identify a suitable location for installing the statue.


