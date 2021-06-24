PV centenary celebrations to conclude on June 28

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will participate as chief guests at the concluding ceremony of centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on June 28.

The State government has decided to erect the statue of the former Prime Minister on Necklace Road which had been recently renamed as PV Narasimha Rao Marg. Celebrations committee chairman and MP K. Keshav Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the arrangements being made for the concluding function with senior officials on Thursday.

The officials concerned had been directed to make elaborate arrangements for celebrating the functioning in a befitting manner.

General Administration Department principal secretary Vikas Raj, Municipal Administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting.