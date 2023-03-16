‘Put TSPSC under a judge’

March 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday called for the TSPSC to be placed under the supervision of a judge till a sitting High Court judge probes the question paper leak. Condemning the arrest of the BJYM leaders for protesting outside the TSPSC office demanding justice to job aspirants feeling betrayed due to the sheer negligence of the BRS government, he questioned the silence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue.

He also condemned the police lathicharge on the students of Osmania University for wanting to take out a peaceful march demanding justice and said the KCR government was using the police force to intimidate students and youth to obfuscate the facts. The party would stand by the students and observed that the all prevailing anger is sure to engulf the present government, said a press release.