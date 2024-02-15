Put the guilty behind KLIS lapses behind bars: BJP

February 15, 2024 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao, on Wednesday, questioned the continuing “political tourism” of the Congress government in taking public representatives to the Medigadda barrage under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) instead of putting those responsible for the faulty construction behind bars.

At a press conference at the party office, the BJP leader lambasted the government for trying to divert the people’s attention from the implementation of the six promised welfare guarantees by resorting to drama over the lapses in the lift irrigation project’s construction and maintenance.

“After seeking a CBI probe when he not in power, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has drowned his own probe demand into the Kaleshwaram project once he took over. How many days will this drama go on when only the CBI can conduct an in-depth investigation?” he questioned.

Mr. Rao accused the Congress and BRS of indulging in “time pass politics” over the sharing of river waters whether it was for Krishna and Godavari. “They cannot blame the BJP or the Centre for the mess because they had no role in making of the AP Reorganisation Act. Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has further compounded the problem by going to the Supreme Court,” he alleged.

The previous united A.P. Governments led by Telugu Desam Party and Congress led by N. Chandrababu Naidu and Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy did more for irrigation works in Telangana than KCR during his 10-year rule, he claimed and dubbed the latest public meeting of the latter as a “smokescreen”. It was only the tribunals which could solve the issue on contentious river water sharing, he added.

Later, party State unit president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman too echoed the same words accusing Congress and BRS of playing to the gallery on the KLIS lapses and Krishna waters sharing issue to gain political capital for the Parliament elections. But, nothing would work against the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of his government’s various development and welfare scheme in the last 10 years, they added, while addressing cadre at the opening of the Secunderabad constituency poll office.