State asks Centre to put off Apex Council meeting after August 20

An official meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Thursday decided to write to MInistry of Jalshakti seeking postponement of the proposed Apex Council meeting on river water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to a date after August 20 as August 5 suggested by the Ministry was not convenient.

The Apex Council meeting was proposed to be organised virtually between the Chief Ministers of both States and the Union Minister of Jalshakti.

A release said the meeting was of view that the State government was preoccupied with its programmes on August 5 and, also, the date was not convenient in view of Independence Day 10 days later.

Mr. Rao and several other officials, including the Supreme Court advocate of Telangana Ravinder Rao, discussed the letter written by the Ministry’s secretary U.P. Singh seeking the State government’s consent for the August 5 meeting and the strategy to be adopted in the proceedings.

A release said it was decided to wage struggles to any extent to secure the State’s share in the water of Krishna and Godavari without compromise. The meeting felt the Ministry displayed utter failure in resolving water dispute between the two States. It abdicated its traditional responsibility of ensuring that the allocation of water to the new States was done smoothly.

When there were no disputes between States, the allocation should be done by the Centre. But, the matter should be referred to water disputes tribunal when there were disputes.

Since there were pre-existing disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the former State had always insisted that the resolution be left to tribunal as per Section 13 of AP Reorganisation Act. But, the Centre paid a deaf ear to the voice of Telangana, the meeting felt and condemned the latest initiative.

The Centre adopted a lackadaisical approach, the State government said and urged it to give it up at least now. Both States will have to pay a heavy price on account of the irresponsible approach of Centre, the release added.

Legal solution to court cases and arguments in tribunals was the only way forward in the interest of both States. The meeting decided to proceed unmindful of obstacles in completion of Palamuru–Rangareddy and Dindi lift-irrigation projects by giving them top priority. It was also decided to speed up project works to make optimal use of Telangana’s share in water of Godavari and Krishna. An uncompromising stand should be taken.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar and others.