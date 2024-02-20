Pure Earth environment conference invites research papers

February 20, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pure Earth Foundation, a charitable society for environment protection, will organise virtually a ‘Pure Earth Environment Conference’ with the theme ‘Environment and Waste Management’ on April 26 and 27.

UG and PG students and research scholars in science, engineering and social subjects across India can share papers on techno-scientific and innovative ideas. A selection committee will scrutinise the papers, and the selected ones will be presented at the conference. Best paper presentations will be awarded cash prizes. Those interested to attend or submit research papers should reach out to the organisers on pureearthfoundation@gmail.com by April 15 or call on 9573947170, according to a press release on Tuesday.