Punters cross border to enjoy cockfights

Steady stream of traffic observed from TS to AP for third day

The border checkpoints in Sattupalli constituency adjoining Andhra Pradesh witnessed a steady stream of vehicles mostly heading towards rooster fight venues in Krishna district of the neighbouring State for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Despite ban, cockfights were reportedly held at various fruit orchards and farms in several villages of Krishna district coinciding with the Sankranti festivities, sources said.

Scores of punters from various parts of the erstwhile undivided Khammam district reportedly participated in the cockfights held at various locations in the adjoining State by fielding their roosters by betting huge amounts of money.

Police sources claimed that a strict vigil was maintained against cockfights in the entire Khammam district in the last three days.

Additional police personnel were deployed at the checkpoints at K G Mallela, Duddipudi and Muthagudem in Vemsoor and other border mandals under the Kallur police sub-division limits in the district.