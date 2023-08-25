Punjab Tourism Summit to begin on September 11

August 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart will be organised from September 11 to 13 in Mohali, Punjab, the Punjab government announced on Friday. The government seeks to put the spotlight on the State’s rich heritage, traditions, art forms and customs as it plans to position Punjab as a prime tourist destination by 2030.

Tour operators; DMCs; DMOs; travel trade media; travel influencers; hotel operators; B&B and farm stay owners; and tourism boards are expected to participate in the programme.

Punjab’s Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Mann underscored Punjab’s strong commitment to boosting tourism within the State. “The Punjab government is dedicated to enhancing tourism, creating opportunities for both inbound and domestic visitors. Our initiatives aim to elevate the State’s reputation with business-friendly policies and captivating attractions.”

