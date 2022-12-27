Punjab Speaker visits TS Assembly

December 27, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.

He was welcomed by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy. Mr. Srinivas Reddy explained to the visiting Speaker the functioning of the Telangana Assembly. They exchanged views on running the House for conducting business with meaningful discussion on issues related to people.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Sukender Reddy also explained to Mr. Sandhwan the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana Government. The visiting Speaker complimented Telangana for the rapid strides made by it during the last eight years.

The Punjab Speaker was accompanied by MLA Kulwanth Singh Pandori and former MLA Amarjit Singh. Nizamabad Urban MLA B. Ganesh Gupta, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu and others were present.

Youth Parliament

One of the speakers at the Youth Parliament held as part of the Good Governance Day event organised in the Central Hall of Parliament on December 25, Ketavath Mounika along with her family members, called on Assembly Speaker Srinivas Reddy here on Tuesday. The Speaker complimented the girl for making Telangana proud with her speech in the Youth Parliament.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said he was happy that a girl from his native village, Pocharam in Banswada Rural Mandal of Kamareddy district, was selected to speak at the Youth Parliament as one among the seven speakers. He stated that Ms. Mounika spoke about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his personality as non-controversial, selfless and model politician.

The Speaker felicitated the girl on the occasion and presented her with a memento and a shawl. He offered to bear the expenditure for the girl’s higher education including coaching for civil services examination in his personal capacity and wished her a bright future.