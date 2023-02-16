Punjab CM visit to TS an ‘eye wash’, says Laxman

February 16, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman ridiculed the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to Telangana and said it is an “eye wash” by the BRS government to cover up for its own failures.

“There seems to be a ‘quid pro quo’ between both parties in praising each other. What they have in common is the lucrative liquor policy in Punjab, Delhi and Telangana where the revenues from the sales have sky-rocketed and leaders are involved in corruption,” he alleged at a press conference in the party office here on Thursday.

Turning his attention towards the BRS, Mr. Laxman said it is not enough to boast of winning the national elections without even winning a single seat outside the State. “What kind of national party are they claiming to be. They are day dreaming,” he remarked.

The State government should have taken Mr. Mann to witness the pitiable plight of the oustees of the Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar reservoirs where they were not given even the two-bedroom houses after being uprooted from their homes for the projects. The KCR government has become “notorious for usurping lands of the poor” in the name of projects and doing “real estate business”, he said.

The TS Chief Minister’s visit to Kondaguttu shrine is another “fresh drama” to fool the public and demanded a white paper be released on the offerings of the devotees to various temples and how much of it was being spent for the amenities and temples construction.

The BJP leader assured that the temple management will be handed over to the devotees taking it away from the government control if the party is voted to power in the next elections. He welcomed Nagendra Babu, brother of Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan, and others into the party.

Invitation to PM

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that the party will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a public meeting, which is being planned after the conclusion of the current programme of ‘People’s problems – BJP assurances’ where 11,000 street corner meetings are being held across the State till February 25.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at Parigi, he questioned the BRS government for not completing the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme and ensure one lakh acres get benefitted in the region. The street-corner meetings will be followed by district wise and Assembly constituencies wise meetings before organising the public meeting, he added.