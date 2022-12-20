  1. EPaper
Punjab CM appreciates KCR’s initiative in launching BRS at national level

Bhagwant Mann holds discussions with KCR on national political situation 

December 20, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has appreciated Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his initiative in launching Bharat Rashtra Samiti at the national level.

The Punjab Chief Minister, who visited Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s Office, on Tuesday, held discussions with the Chief Minister on the current political situation, progress achieved by Telangana and governance issues relating to Punjab during their meeting.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao accorded a warm welcome to his Punjab counterpart on his arrival at Pragati Bhavan and presented a memento and shawl to the latter. State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, MP J. Santosh Kumar, Government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others were present.

