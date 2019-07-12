Pumping of Godavari water from Kannepally goes on

The fourth motor of Kannepally pump house of the Kaleshwaram project to lift the Godavari water from Medigadda barrage was commissioned on Friday to pump water to Annaram barrage located in the upstream of the river.

After the formal inauguration of the pump house with the commissioning of motor number six by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on June 21 two other motors, one and three, have also been commissioned and the motor number four was commissioned on Friday. About 9,200 cusecs of water was being pumped with the help of four motors at the rate of 2,300 cusecs each.

According to the project engineers, the first wet run of the fifth motor was also taken up on Friday evening and it too would be operated based on the inflows at Medigadda barrage site. The flood which was measured around one lakh cusecs at Medigadda a couple of days back has decreased to 11,200 cusecs on Friday due to let up in rains in the catchment areas of Pranahita in Maharashtra.

The pumping of water from Kannepally, which started on July 6 beginning with only one motor, number six, has so far lifted about 2.5 tmc ft water and through the 13.5 km long gravity canal it is reaching Annaram barrage building up its level steadily. Pumping of water from Annaram barrage through Siripuram pump house is expected to be taken up after the storage increases to about 5 tmc ft there, the engineers explained.

Meanwhile, the closing of all the 85 spillway gates of Medigadda barrage was completed in phases on Thursday night. It was commenced on Tuesday night with the closure of 51 gates and another 19 gates were closed on Wednesday night. The remaining 15 gates were closed on Thursday night as the flood in the river has receded. Closure of all the gates is building up water level in the barrage steadily with about 3 tmc ft storage recorded on Friday.