Pulse Polio immunisation programme launched in Telangana

State has 38 lakh children below the age of five

Health Minister T. Harish Rao administering polio drops to a child during the Pulse Polio immunisation drive in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Pulse Polio immunisation programme was launched across Telangana on Sunday. Around 23,331 booths were set up to give the vaccine to children below five years of age. Health department staff will go door-to-door on Monday and Tuesday to give the vaccine to those who missed it.

There are about 38 lakh children in the target age-group in the State. The Health department has stocked 50 lakh doses for the immunisation drive.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who launched the programme near Indira Park here, said that the programme will continue in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits on Wednesday too since the extent of the municipality is wide.

Around 2,330 supervisors, 8,589 Auxiliary Nursing Midwives, 27,040 Accredited Social Health Activists and 35,353 Anganwadi teachers participated in the immunisation drive.