Public told to keep houses neat and clean

Minister T Harish Rao interacting with the people and urging them to keep houses clean and neat at the launch of the second phase Pattana Pragathi programme at Siddipet on Monday.

Minister T Harish Rao interacting with the people and urging them to keep houses clean and neat at the launch of the second phase Pattana Pragathi programme at Siddipet on Monday.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

Harish launches second phase of Pattana Pragathi

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the people to keep their houses clean and neat and ensure that there is no stagnant water in and around the house.

Participating in Pattana Pragathi second phase programme at sixth ward in the district headquarters on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao asked people whether they were segregating garbage at source. He found rice and vegetables in the dustbins and asked people why the food is being wasted. Finding stagnant water before a house, Mr. Harish Rao pointed out that it would create health problems. He has suggested the public to see that rain water should flow freely and there should be no bushes on the road side that would block the water flow.

At some places he has asked the sanitation workers to spread the garbage they have collected and explained to the public how difficult it was to segregate wet and dry garbage once it was mixed.

At many places, people have accepted his suggestions and promised to follow them.

At Sangareddy, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao participated in the programme and visited some wards along with municipal chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi. He has asked people to ensure that there was no water logging in any of the areas in the rainy season to arrest mosquito growth.

At Jogipet, MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran participated in the programme.

