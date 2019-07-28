Public sector insurer in a piquant situation

Premium does not cover costs

The public sector insurer LIC appears to have landed in a piquant situation over the Rythu Bima, the one of its kind farmers insurance scheme, introduced in the State. The LIC has been selected as the insurer providing insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to farmers and the government promptly remitted ₹704 crore as premium for more than 30 lakh farmers last year. The pathbreaking scheme augured well for the families of more than 14,700 farmers who died due to different reasons, but the insurer, however, suffered because of it. The corporation had to pay an amount in excess of ₹735 crore against the ₹704 crore collected as premium for the families of the deceased farmers. Officials of the corporation, at a recent review meeting, are understood to have explained the situation to the Chief Secretary asking him to ensure that premium is reviewed to meet the at least the operational costs of the scheme. Hopefully the government examines the matter soon as the renewal of the insurance scheme is due in second week of August.

Excise wakes up to tree felling

The growing real estate business and liberalised manner in which financial institutions are coming forward to provide loans for purchase of property might have been of great help for the people and the government alike. But the growth story had cast adverse impact on an unexpected segment, toddy tappers. Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud lamented the other day how palm trees are being felled indiscriminately in the name of real estate. The department had therefore decided to focus on identifying those indulging in the activity and sought vigilant citizenry too to cooperate with it. The Minister asked people to take photographs whenever they came across instances of tree felling and send them to the officials concerned for initiating necessary action under the provisions of Excise Act. He went on to add that the Department was willing to felicitate those helping it in this regard. Citizens may surely be coming forth, but the government should take steps to see that they do not face any trouble later for doing the good work.

What’s in common!

Two developments in the bureaucratic circles that took place at the national and State level have raised many an eyebrow not only among the fraternity but also outside. First it was former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg who applied for voluntary retirement after being moved to the Secretary in the Ministry of Power and more recently it was A. Murali, Director of Oriental Manuscripts, Library and Research Institute in Telangana government, who sought to retire prematurely from the service. Officers who are in the know of the developments said the motivation behind the decision of the two bureaucrats was one and the same — their being sidelined by the powers-that-be. “They thought enough is enough and can’t take it any more and ultimately decided to give-up,” a bureaucrat said observing what would be the fate of lesser mortals when those with strong ideology to serve people are pushed to give up their struggle.

(M.Rajeev and B.Chandrashekhar)