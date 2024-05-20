Public response to IGBC property reflected rising interest in sustainability

ADVERTISEMENT

The second edition of the CII IGBC Green Property Show, a three-day event showcasing eco-friendly residential projects and sustainable building technologies, concluded here on Sunday with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterating Telangana government’s commitment to sustainable development and eco-friendly living.

The exhibition has been “a resounding success, demonstrating the growing commitment of our State towards sustainable development and eco-friendly living. It is heartening to witness the active participation of developers, homebuyers, and citizens in this noble endeavour. Together, we can create a greener and more liveable future for generations to come,” he told the valedictory.

Addressing the gathering, Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Komati Reddy said, “the overwhelming response to the exhibition is a testament to the increasing awareness and demand for green building practices in our State.” He commended the efforts of IGBC and all the participants in promoting sustainable solutions that not only benefit the environment but also contribute to long-term cost savings and improved quality of life for residents, the organisers said in a release on Monday.

National Vice Chairman of IGBC C. Shekar Reddy said the exhibition has truly been a catalyst in promoting eco-friendly living and raising awareness about the numerous benefits of green homes.

“We aim to build over 1,000 certified green projects in the next two years, targeting 4,000 green projects by 2030 through the adoption of IGBC Green and Net Zero building ratings,” said V. Rajashekar Reddy, President of CREDAI – Hyderabad.

Over 70 developers showcased IGBC Certified green residential projects, sustainable products and cutting-edge technologies at the exhibition.

