PRO to CM resigns

A public relations officer to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, G. Vijay Kumar, resigned to his post citing personal reasons. He informed the same through a Facebook post.

Simultaneously, Mr. Vijay Kumar also sent his resignation letter as General Manager (Corporate Communications) of Telangana State Transmission Corporation on Monday and it was accepted the next day.

Officials were tight lipped on the development which created a stir in the media circles since morning as he enjoyed close rapport with the Chief Minister from the beginning. It was not known whether he was made to resign or put in his papers voluntarily.

Apart from the Chief Public Relations Officer, there were three PROs including Mr. Vijay Kumar in the CMO. All the press releases from the CMO were issued by him. He worked as a reporter of a Telugu daily prior to joining the assignments. He thanked everyone who was with him in the journey.