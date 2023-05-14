Public policy is best weapon to bring in radical changes, says Chandrababu Naidu

May 14, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Public policy is the best weapon to bring in revolutionary changes in society and India is going to be on the top by 2047 with best policies and vision, opined former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Naidu was the chief guest for the graduation programme of Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP), organised on GITAM campus in Rudraram, on Saturday.

Mr. Naidu felt that public policies introduced as part of reforms have already brought in radical changes in society and the country will certainly stand on top of the world by 2047 with the best policies to be adopted. He strongly believed that if given opportunities the present day youth will create wonders.

“Though I have attended several convocations of various educational institutions earlier, today’s programme wherein I am addressing those who have completed their post-graduation in Public Policy, gives me immense satisfaction. The country passed through hard days after attaining Independence, but after introducing reforms, the nation started moving fast towards growth. As the Chief Minister of the combined State, I achieved great results by introducing reforms. I may lose the polls sometimes, but the results achieved with the policies that I have adopted will stay forever and I have that satisfaction,” said the former Chief Minister.

Stating that people made fun of him when he talked about Vision-2020, Mr. Naidu said: “Thinking about the good future, I tolerated criticism. Today’s Hyderabad is the best evidence for my vision way back 25 years ago. My vision has come true today and the results are right in front of you all. In another 25 years, the country will be celebrating the century of achieving Independence and there is a need to prepare a vision for 2047 to achieve good results.”

Informing that tremendous results have been achieved fast with the introduction of Public-Private Partnership (PPS) system which is part of these reforms, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the Hitech City in Hyderabad is the first project in this PP system in the country. Without spending even a single rupee from the exchequer, such largescale system has been created in Hyderabad, he said. He has also proposed a ‘100-year Vision Document’ for India from the programme.

Chancellor Virander Singh Chauhan, president M Sribharat and others have participated in the programme.