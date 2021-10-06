Public participation must complement govt’s dengue mitigation plans: NGO

HYDERABAD

06 October 2021 00:27 IST

To control the spread of dengue, preventive measures have to be taken round the year and not just during monsoon. This message is being spread by M. Karuna, a member of the voluntary group Dengue Brigade, who says along with the efforts of government agencies, active involvement of people is necessary to eliminate the mosquito-borne disease.

During a press conference held at the Press Club on Tuesday, Ms. Karuna and her colleagues from the group, suggested a host of measures that can bring down the incidence of dengue. She categorised the suggestions under four heads — immediate measures, long-term measures, government’s duty and public participation.

“There ought to be public health experts and entomological experts as advisers to constantly suggest to the government what measures are required to be taken. The current monsoon is expected to last another month, where there is a possibility of the infection spreading. At this stage, the government ought to equip itself on a war footing strategy to counter the rising number of dengue infections,” she listed as an ‘immediate measure’.

A committee to make a year-round plan and plotting of the infection pattern from November to May before the onset of the subsequent monsoon was suggested as a ‘long-term measure’.

Lawyer Suyodhan talked about steps taken in Singapore to control the menace. Other suggestions were related to involving celebrities collaborating with NGOs to spread awareness about dengue. Involvement of people in cleaning their immediate environment, formation of local teams at schools, colleges, officers to assist the issues, and other steps were put forth.