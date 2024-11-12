Public hearing on Brane Enterprises on Nov. 17

The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), a wing of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), will hold a public hearing on Brane Enterprises, an IT firm that has allegedly duped 3,000 employees.

The public hearing will be held on November 17 at the Exhibition Grounds in the presence of TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, said AIPC chairman Praveen Chakravarty.

In a statement here, he alleged that the Hyderabad-based IT firm, Brane Enterprises, which is owned by Ramalinga Raju of Satyam Computers, and his family, duped 3,000 employees. He said the IT firm claims to have patented Artificial Intelligence software and it is in the name of Ramalinga Raju.

As per its annual report, Brane reported net worth of ₹58 crore in FY 2023. To showcase the company’s prowess to potential investors, Brane went on a massive hiring spree with close to 3,000 employees as of January 2024, and within a few months, it fired nearly 1,500 employees arbitrarily without paying salaries that were due.

Mr. Chakravarty said that thousands of ex-Brane employees have approached AIPC for help, and it is in this regard that the AIPC is conducting a public hearing.