 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

Public hearing by Telangana Education Commission in Nalgonda 

Published - November 27, 2024 12:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Education Commission chairman Akunuru Murali said the commission was eliciting all stakeholders’ ideas in preparing a comprehensive education policy. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Telangana Education Commission chairman Akunuru Murali said the commission was eliciting all stakeholders’ ideas in preparing a comprehensive education policy. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Continuing its district visits, the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) completed its ‘public hearing on education’ in Nalgonda town.

Opinions on improving education

Attended by teachers, students, parents from school to university level, the hearing saw diverse views on improving the education system. It was opined that the sector can be strengthened only when there is sufficient infrastructure, budget allocation, syllabus improvement, training, and skills-based education as per changing times.

Ideas to prepare comprehensive policy

TEC chairman Akunuru Murali said the commission was eliciting all stakeholders’ ideas in preparing a comprehensive policy in the education system. “As part of this, we are taking the views of everyone in all the districts and at various levels, including unions, intellectuals and educationists. All these views will be recorded and reported to the government in formulating the policy,” he added.

Nalgonda District Collector Ila Tripathi, noting the recent improvements in the sector, said a multi-department team was formed at the district level to monitor quality issues in education and mid-day meal in schools.

Commission members P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, Ch. Venkatesh, and Jyotsna Reddy were present.

Published - November 27, 2024 12:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / education / Policy Watch

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.