Public hearing by Telangana Education Commission in Nalgonda 

Continuing its district visits, the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) completed its ‘public hearing on education’ in Nalgonda town.

Opinions on improving education

Attended by teachers, students, parents from school to university level, the hearing saw diverse views on improving the education system. It was opined that the sector can be strengthened only when there is sufficient infrastructure, budget allocation, syllabus improvement, training, and skills-based education as per changing times.

Ideas to prepare comprehensive policy

TEC chairman Akunuru Murali said the commission was eliciting all stakeholders’ ideas in preparing a comprehensive policy in the education system. “As part of this, we are taking the views of everyone in all the districts and at various levels, including unions, intellectuals and educationists. All these views will be recorded and reported to the government in formulating the policy,” he added.

Nalgonda District Collector Ila Tripathi, noting the recent improvements in the sector, said a multi-department team was formed at the district level to monitor quality issues in education and mid-day meal in schools.

Commission members P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, Ch. Venkatesh, and Jyotsna Reddy were present.