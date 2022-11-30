Public Health Planning for Hearing Impairment (PHPHI) course

November 30, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Public Health Planning for Hearing Impairment (PHPHI) course, under the aegis of the South Asia Centre for Disability Inclusive Development and Research (SACDIR), a Centre of Excellence (CoE) of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), supported by International Centre for Evidence in Disability, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is being organised in Hyderabad from December 5 - 16.

The aim of this course is to enable participants to understand the magnitude and causes of hearing impairment and the challenges of providing hearing health in developing countries. The course will familiarise participants with public health approaches to ear and hearing care and show how to develop programmes for prevention and management. The main purpose of this course is to build the capacity of the participants in planning for control of hearing impairment and deafness in their respective communities.

The course is through hybrid mode at the Indian Institute of Public Health Hyderabad (IIPHH) located in Survey No. 384, adjacent to Exit 17, ORR, towards Himayatsagar, Main Road, Rajendranagar, said a press release.

