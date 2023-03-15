Public awareness programmes on fire safety

March 15, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services will conduct public awareness programmes on every Friday in schools, hospitals, high-rise buildings, commercial establishments and in industries to educate stakeholders on fire safety preparedness. The action plan was discussed at a meeting held by DG of Fire Department Nagi Reddy on Wednesday, who also said that the officials must conduct a fire drill every three months and educate their staff on fire safety and not to take leave until summer ends and unless an emergency situation.

A meeting was held by the DG to ensure the fire prevention and fire safety measures in fire hazardous industries, chemical and scrap godowns etc., in view of the summer season. The meeting was attended by Lakshmi Prasad, Director of Fire Services, G.V Narayana Rao, Additional Director of Fire Services, Regional Fire Officers (RFOs) and all District Fire Officers (DFOs).

