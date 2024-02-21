‘PUBG, but in real life’: family worried over fate of Indian man stranded near Russia-Ukraine frontlines

February 21, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

The words of Mohammed Sufiyan, who finds himself allegedly cheated by travel agents, and stranded near the Russia-Ukraine frontlines, echo in his elder brother’s ears.

“PUBG. He said that it was like PUBG, but in real life,” Syed Salman said, referencing the popular battle royale shooting game.

Mr. Sufiyan, a 22-year-old from Narayanpet in Telangana, was sent to Russia two months ago, hoping to find a well-paying job. Now, his family fears for his life.

“We paid ₹3 lakh to the agents, who then toyed with the life of my brother. They said nothing about him going to the warfront. Once we got to know the situation, we offered to pay the agents more money to bring him back. The last time I spoke to him was 15 or 20 days ago. We got to know that he was nearly 30 km from the Russia-Ukraine border. They are in such circumstances that anything can happen to them. Before this, the agents made him sign a document in Russian. He does not know Russian,” Mr. Salman, a graduate working in Pune, told this correspondent.

The family tried to contact Mr. Sufiyan via a messaging service. Mr. Salman shared a screenshot of his conversation with his younger brother with The Hindu. Apart from the customary greeting of ‘Assalaamualaikum’ and ‘khairiyat’, not much could be communicated. “We are still waiting for the double ticks,” Mr. Salman said, referring to the ‘read receipts’ on messaging apps.

He, along with his three siblings and his parents, have been waiting endlessly to hear from Mr. Sufiyan since.

On February 20, the family met Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, who assured them of help. A day later, Mr. Owaisi informed the media that he had written to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and the Indian Embassy in Russia, requesting their immediate intervention. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enter into a dialogue with the Russian government and bring back around a dozen young Indian men who found themselves in similar conditions back to the country.

The wait has been nothing short of agonising, and information hard to come by. Families have been piecing together bits of information about the victims’ whereabouts, and conditions sharing whatever they know with one another.

In the meanwhile, the agent who is purportedly based in Dubai, has remained evasive. “When we asked him about when Salman will be brought back, he told us to do dua (supplication), and that he has been doing the same. He said that the process is ongoing but we do not know. I request the government to bring back my brother as soon as possible,” he said.

Another victim from Hyderabad in a similar situation is Mohammed Afsan. His family said Mr. Afsan reached Russia in the first week of January, after which there has been no contact with him.

