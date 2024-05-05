Pub raided at Banjara Hills; 172 individuals including management and customers detained

May 05, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The West Zone Task Force team nabbed the managers, five bouncers and detained 131 male customers and 32 women from ‘After 9’ pub in Banjara Hills. They were detained for hiring 40 women from other States and getting them to perform inappropriate dances to attract customers, said the officials.

A raid was conducted at the place following information about the activities at the place. “The disc jockey (DJ) at the pub played music beyond permissible decibels of sound by violating the prescribed rules. A case has been filed against the pub’s organisers and the detained individuals received notices under Section 41A of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). The rescued women will be shifted to rehabilitation centres,” said the officials.

Meanwhile, the North Zone Task Force team also carried out raids at ‘Urvasi Bar and Restaurant’ at Begumpet, wherein similarly management had hired women to engage in indecent behaviour with customers. “Legal Action was taken up against the establishment to ensure its closure. All the management of pubs and bars are hereby advised to ensure that their premises are run legally and not to encourage any obscene and illegal activities. Going forward as well, all such establishments will be monitored and strict action will be initiated in case of any deviation,” said the DCP of Task Force, Rashmi Perumal.

