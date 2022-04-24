Telangana

Pub bouncers ‘thrash’ smoker

A group of bouncers of Prism Club and Kitchen at Financial District allegedly thrashed a customer on Saturday night for smoking a cigarette at ‘a no-smoking zone’ on the premises.

Gachibowli police said that they received a complaint and counter-complaint from the pub management and the customer.

According to them, Nanda Kishore and his friends smoked cigarettes at the no-smoking zone and the bouncers objected. “The dispute turned into a heated argument and Kishore was pushed out of the pub and assaulted. He was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance,” police said.

Video footage of the surveillance cameras on the pub and nearby areas would be analysed for more details, police added.


