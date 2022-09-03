Psychologist gets 16 days’ jail for harassing girls

A local court here on Saturday sentenced a psychologist, who sexually harassed girl students and women over phone, to undergo 16 days’ imprisonment and was imposed a fine.

According to the police, Dr. B.P. Nagesh from Ipur of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, who visited schools and colleges as guest faculty, used to share his mobile number and ask students to keep in touch for motivational messages.

When young girls contacted him, he would indulge in sex chat and harass them. The issue came to the notice of police after one of the aggrieved girls, who had earlier attended the SHE team workshops, contacted them for action.