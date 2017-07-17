The Telangana Psychological Association (TPA) in coordination with Mind Care psychological counselling centre will conduct phone-in programme for providing counselling in psychological illness cases from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday. The TPA president M.A. Kareem said that they need to dial: 94404-88571 for seeking solution to mental stress, fear and suicidal tendencies. People can dial 92998-85212 (A. Sudhakar) for depression and teenage problems and dial 94916-43299 (Sameena Yasmeen) for students’, adolescent girls’ and women’s issues.
Psychological counselling over phone
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor