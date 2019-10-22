Psychiatrist selected

South India Chapter of the Indian Psychiatric Society, which had met at Coorg in Karnataka recently elected its new committee with a senior neuro psychiatrist Kishan hailing from Karimnagar as president and psychiatrists Akula Vishal (Nizamabad) and George Reddy (Hyderabad) as executive committee members for the year 2019-20.
On the occasion, the psychiatrists from the State congratulated Dr. Kishan.
In a press release, here on Tuesday, Dr. Vishal said that this year the committee aimed at promoting the spiritualism, yoga and other core values of the country worldwide. He said that Dr. Kishan would talk on the subjects besides the traditions and culture of the India at the World Psychiatrists Conference to be held in Israel in December.
TS Psychiatrists’ Association president Mayurnath Reddy, secretary Minaj and treasurer Vishal were among those who participated in the Coorg conference.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor