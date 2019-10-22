Psychiatrist selected

South India Chapter of the Indian Psychiatric Society, which had met at Coorg in Karnataka recently elected its new committee with a senior neuro psychiatrist Kishan hailing from Karimnagar as president and psychiatrists Akula Vishal (Nizamabad) and George Reddy (Hyderabad) as executive committee members for the year 2019-20.

On the occasion, the psychiatrists from the State congratulated Dr. Kishan.

In a press release, here on Tuesday, Dr. Vishal said that this year the committee aimed at promoting the spiritualism, yoga and other core values of the country worldwide. He said that Dr. Kishan would talk on the subjects besides the traditions and culture of the India at the World Psychiatrists Conference to be held in Israel in December.

TS Psychiatrists’ Association president Mayurnath Reddy, secretary Minaj and treasurer Vishal were among those who participated in the Coorg conference.