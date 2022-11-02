PSUs being sold to Modi’s friends, Rahul tells BHEL, BDL and BEL employees

Film actor Pooja Bhatt joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the public sector undertakings (PSUs) that were the icons of the country are now being sold out by the Modi government and the employees who contributed to the country’s development were apprehensive of their future.

Speaking at a street-corner meeting near Muthangi on the city outskirts, he said delegations from PSUs like Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) met him on Wednesday during the padayatra and explained how the BJP was instilling fear among them with its privatisation plans. The BDL that designed and made many missiles for the nation is also being privatised so that some crony capitsalists can enjoy the fruits that were to be enjoyed by the country.

These public sector units are the assets of India and not any business establishments. Congress will fight for the rights of workers and employees and won’t make these public sector units private. The BJP is trying to give away India’s ports, airports, LIC, Telecom, pipelines to their friends, he alleged.

Targeting the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said while the country had to face Mr. Modi, the Telangana State is led by KCR who simply follows the footsteps of Mr. Modi. “KCR is grabbing the lands given by the Congress government for the poor. He browses the Dharani portal every day to know how much land he has looted from the Adivasis and poor people,” he alleged.

Stating that the TRS and the BJP were one and the same, he said when the entire Opposition was against the farmers’ bills in the Lok Sabha, the TRS party supported it. “They support BJP in every aspect of Parliament.” The main aim of the yatra is to unite India and give voice to people who are struggling from the rule of dictatorship, unemployment, inflation and hatred, he told the huge gathering.