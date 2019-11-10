PSH plans to make contributing at ‘Wall of Kindness’ a regular affair

Setting an example the members of Public Servants’ Home (PSH), located at the district headquarters, contributed some material at ‘Wall of Kindness’ set up near Rytu Bazar to help those in need.

The wall has been set up to help meet the needs of others with dignity. Those who have excess dresses and other material can leave them at the wall for those in need to collect it.

The members of PSH have decided to contribute some material on every first and third Sunday of the month. PSH president K. Srinivas, Secretary K. Surender and others were present.