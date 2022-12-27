ADVERTISEMENT

PRSI Hyderabad chapter gets award

December 27, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Public Relations Society of India, Hyderabad chapter was awarded the “Best Chapter Award” at the national level. In the 44th All India Public Relations Conference held in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel presented the award to chapter chairman P. Venu Gopal Reddy. The best secretary award went to P Mohan Rao, while the best leadership award was received by DV Subba Rao. Hyderabad also got the award as the chapter with the largest number of delegates participated. Hyderabad chapter secretary Kambhampati Yadagiri, P Mohan Rao, Krishna Bhaji, Madhu Vakiti, KR Chari, Srikar Reddy, Rajesh Kalyan, Aparna Rajans, Raj Kumar and others participated in this program, said a press release on Tuesday.

