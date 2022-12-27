HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PRSI Hyderabad chapter gets award

December 27, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Public Relations Society of India, Hyderabad chapter was awarded the “Best Chapter Award” at the national level. In the 44th All India Public Relations Conference held in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel presented the award to chapter chairman P. Venu Gopal Reddy. The best secretary award went to P Mohan Rao, while the best leadership award was received by DV Subba Rao. Hyderabad also got the award as the chapter with the largest number of delegates participated. Hyderabad chapter secretary Kambhampati Yadagiri, P Mohan Rao, Krishna Bhaji, Madhu Vakiti, KR Chari, Srikar Reddy, Rajesh Kalyan, Aparna Rajans, Raj Kumar and others participated in this program, said a press release on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.