PR&RD secretary stresses need for effective coordination for all-round development of villages

November 16, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has exhorted additional collectors (local bodies) who were given postings recently to ensure effective coordination and work for the all round development of the local bodies.

The State Government has introduced the Palle and Pattana Pragati programmes for developing infrastructure and amenities in the local bodies as its flagship programmes. The additional collectors (local bodies) would play a crucial role in this direction. Mr. Sultania was speaking at an orientation workshop organised for additional collectors as well as IAS officers who were undergoing training at the Telangana State Academy for Rural Development here on Wednesday.

He advised the officers who were given postings recently to understand the problems in villages before visiting them and their visits should be solution oriented in the interest of the villages under their jurisdiction. The officials concerned should conduct meetings with sanitation and works committees from time to time to assess their performance and to monitor the progress of works launched.

The officials should constantly monitor the functioning of the tractors, trollies and other amenities provided in the villages. They should also monitor the management and usage of dumping yards, vaikunta dhamams and other facilities set up at the village level. Special focus should be on villages whose performance was not up to the mark and the officials should show their abilities in the improvement of facilities in the villages rather than confining to correspondence with staff at the lower level.