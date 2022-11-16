  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PR&RD secretary stresses need for effective coordination for all-round development of villages

Sandeep Kumar Sultania advises additional collectors (local bodies) to understand the problems 

November 16, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has exhorted additional collectors (local bodies) who were given postings recently to ensure effective coordination and work for the all round development of the local bodies.

The State Government has introduced the Palle and Pattana Pragati programmes for developing infrastructure and amenities in the local bodies as its flagship programmes. The additional collectors (local bodies) would play a crucial role in this direction. Mr. Sultania was speaking at an orientation workshop organised for additional collectors as well as IAS officers who were undergoing training at the Telangana State Academy for Rural Development here on Wednesday.

He advised the officers who were given postings recently to understand the problems in villages before visiting them and their visits should be solution oriented in the interest of the villages under their jurisdiction. The officials concerned should conduct meetings with sanitation and works committees from time to time to assess their performance and to monitor the progress of works launched.

The officials should constantly monitor the functioning of the tractors, trollies and other amenities provided in the villages. They should also monitor the management and usage of dumping yards, vaikunta dhamams and other facilities set up at the village level. Special focus should be on villages whose performance was not up to the mark and the officials should show their abilities in the improvement of facilities in the villages rather than confining to correspondence with staff at the lower level.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.