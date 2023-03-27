ADVERTISEMENT

‘Provide security to D Srinivas’

March 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC senior vice president urges DGP

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president G. Niranjan has urged Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to provide security to former Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas to safeguard his life.

In a letter addressed to the DGP on Monday, Mr Niranjan said that in view of the video clipping of D. Srinivas, in conversation with his son D. Sanjay which is in circulation in media, it seems that Mr. Srinivas was under harassment.

“As Mr. Srinivas himself has mentioned the harassment and the health bulletin issued by city neuro hospital mentioned that he is suffering from brain problem and he should be kept away from mental tensions, we request you to provide security to Srinivas as there is a threat to his life from his own family members. As per my knowledge, there is no pressure from Congress on him to join. He himself is intending to join the Congress from the last one year. The tussle within his family is not allowing him to act as per his wishes,” said Mr Niranjan.

