Provide permanent passes to archakas: VHP

HYDERABAD

24 May 2021 23:54 IST

‘Declare pujas in temples and performing last rites as essential services’

The State unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to provide permanent passes to archakas performing pujas and other traditional works in temples to ensure their hassle free movement to and from temples.

The government could consider issuance of photo identity cards to priests from the local police stations, enabling them to perform their duties without obstructions.

VHP State president M. Ramaraju, in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, expressed concern over the reports of police high-handed behaviour on priests returning from temples, including seizure of their vehicles.

He said priests are engaged in traditional dhupa deepa naivedyam in temples which is a time-bound process. Equally important is performing last rites in the traditional Hindu way between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for which presence of the priests is required. The Chief Minister should declare pujas and performing last rites as essential service, he said.

The archakas who were engaged in performing the last rites amid the COVID-19 pandemic scare should be declared as frontline warriors so that they could be given insurance cover. The government could also consider payment of honorarium to archakas on the lines of Karnataka as they are facing hardships since onset of the pandemic, he said.