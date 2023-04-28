ADVERTISEMENT

‘Provide latest protection equipment to workers’

April 28, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Malla Reddy participates in ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work’

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Labour and Employment, Factories and Skill Development Ch. Malla Reddy suggested that factory managements provide latest personal protective equipment to workers. He stressed the need for replacement of old equipment like boilers with modern equipment in factories.

The Department of Factories in collaboration with National Safety Council, Telangana Chapter, organised ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work‘ on Friday at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium.

Participating in the programme, Mr. Malla Reddy emphasised the importance of collective work of workers and managements to achieve higher heights in Safety and Production to move the State of Telangana to the global level. He also advised provision of Gym and Yoga Centres in work places.

B. Rajagopala Rao, Director of Factories, Telangana and Chairman, National Safety Council, stressed the importance of safety not only in factories but also in all other work places. He also requested all the employees to follow safety precautions and also focus on their health by taking personal interest.

Y. Mohan Babu, Joint Chief Inspector of Factories, said that the National Safety Council, Telangana Chapter, is conducting competitions in safety to school children to inculcate safety concepts at an early age.

