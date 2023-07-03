HamberMenu
Provide house sites to the poor in Telangana, says CITU, organises stir in Sangareddy

July 03, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau
CITU State president Chukka Ramulu, CPM leaders and others participating in the dharna organised to press for house sites for the poor, in front of the collectorate in Sangareddy.

CITU State president Chukka Ramulu, CPM leaders and others participating in the dharna organised to press for house sites for the poor, in front of the collectorate in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Demanding that the government provide house sites to the poor, a large number of people held a dharna in front of the collectorate here on Monday. The agitation was led by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Chukka Ramulu.

“Both the Centre and State have failed to address the housing problems of the poor. The promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct houses for every poor person was not fulfilled. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is not being implemented. Even the double-bedroom housing scheme being implemented by the State has not yielded expected results so far,” said Mr. Ramulu while addressing the gathering.

He said the government was demolishing huts erected by the poor on government sties instead of responding humanely. He warned that the agitation will be intensified if the government fails to address the problem.

CITU State vice-president J. Mallikarjun, CPI(M) district secretary G. Jayaraj, K.V.P.S. State vice-president Atimela Manick and others participated in the agitation.

