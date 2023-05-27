ADVERTISEMENT

Provide dedicated substation to AIIMS: Gudur Narayana Reddy

May 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded that the State government establish 33/11 KV substation at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar immediately.

Mr. Narayana Reddy, in a release here on Saturday, said that works at AIIMS-Bibinagar were in pace as it would be formally inaugurated in March next year. Most sophisticated and advanced medical equipment started to arrive on the institution premises and some were installed.

“Construction of the buildings was nearing completion and the management has started procuring the equipment like MRI, CT Scan and others. The Centre has sanctioned ₹1,360 crore for construction of building and for procurement of equipment. The institution needs uninterrupted and quality power supply for proper functioning of the sophisticated and advanced medical equipment. Four-tier power supply was required to run the equipment properly. UPS, diesel power generation equipment, regular power connection and dedicated substation for stable power supply were required. Since Bibinagar is in the rural area, power supply may be affected due to various circumstances,” said Mr Narayana Reddy adding that since the power supply was the subject of the state government, it should immediately take initiative to establish a dedicated substation.

