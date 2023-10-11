Provide cases details to Revanth Reddy: HC

October 11, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to provide to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy the details of the cases registered against him.

Mr. Revanth Reddy filed a petition in the court stating that he had represented to Director-General of Police on October 3 seeking information about all the cases registered against him since he had to furnish the same in the election affidavit. He contended that not providing him the details of the cases was illegal and requested the court to instruct the authorities to consider his representation.

The matter was posted to October 17 for further hearing.

