Prove commitment towards BCs: Congress

The Congress party is ready to give 50 per cent tickets in the ensuing municipal elections to BCs and both the ruling TRS and BJP should also prove their commitment by doing the same, said the party leaders here on Wednesday.

The party’s BC wing leaders met here and debated at length on the reservations to BCs. They wanted the TRS to ensure 34 per cent reservation to Backward Classes. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) OBC development committee president K Venkata Swamy said BCs were still to get their due in political representation in the country. The State and Central government should take steps to ensure due representation on all fronts to the BCs in the society.

“This is the time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who claims himself as an OBC, and the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who made tall promises to the BCs to prove their commitment by ensuring 34 per cent quota for the backward classes,” Mr Venkata Swamy said.

The Congress party plans to launch an agitation to secure due share to BCs from Warangal city which is the hotbed of peoples’ movement.

AICC OBC National Coordinator and Telangana in-charge Prof. Prakash Shrawan Sonawane said that Congress would strive hard to bring pressure on the Centre for achieving 34 per cent quota for the OBCs. “The Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised one lakh jobs for youth but hardly provided 35,000 jobs. The Congress is ready to show that there are nearly 2.75 lakh vacant posts in the State,” he said and challenged KCR for an open debate on the issue.

Accusing the BJP and its frontal organisations including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of hatching a plan to do away with reservations in the country, Mr Sonawane urged people to stand united and oppose the anti-backward classes policies of the Central government.

TPCC secretaries E V Srinivas Rao, Kothapally Srinivas, TPCC OBC Department coordinator Modem Sridhar, Warangal Urban district OBC Department chairman Madipally Krishna, U yadagiri, B Yadagiri, Ashok Goud, K Sadanandam, Muthulingam, Chandrasekharachary and M Veeranna were among those present at the meeting.