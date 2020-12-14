Protests in support of farmers

KHAMMAM

14 December 2020 18:59 IST

Demand Centre withdraw new farm laws

In a show of solidarity with the farmers, who are agitating against the Centre’s new farm laws on the Delhi-Haryana border for the last 19 days, members of the constituent organisations of the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) staged a day-long deeksha here on Monday.

Activists of the Telangana Rythu Sangham, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) and a host of other farmers’ unions and mass organisations took part in the stir.

Addressing the demonstration held at the Dharna Chowk, CPI (M) State committee member P. Venkateshwara Rao alleged that the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre will play havoc with the lives of farmers.

He flayed the BJP regime at the Centre for allegedly attempting to handover the farm sector to big corporate entities jeopardising the interests of farmers.

He demanded that the Centre repeal the three farm laws in view of growing protests by farmers.

Other speakers warned of a slew of intensive protests in support of the agitating farmers if the Centre failed to withdraw the three farm laws forthwith.