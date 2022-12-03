Protests at UoH, professor suspended over allegations of sexual harassment 

December 03, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) took to protests on the campus on Saturday demanding justice over allegations of a professor sexually assaulting a female student.

The student in her early 20s was a foreign national and the alleged perpetrator was a professor in the Department of Hindi.

According to information, the student approached the Gachibowli police and filed a complaint saying she was molested by Ravi Ranjan, professor in the Department of Hindi, who had called her to his place to give a book and teach basics in Hindi.

Reportedly, the student resisted the act and escaped safely from the scene.

Students along with leaders of student unions staged demonstrations and protested at the main gate of the University demanding immediate action against Mr. Ranjan, even as University security and the police maintained high vigil.

Alleging that the University official’s response was lukewarm, the students said the protests would continue till the professor was suspended.

Madhapur DCP Shilpavalli told media persons that based on the student’s complaint, and preliminary findings, the professor was booked under IPC. S. 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and S. 354A (Sexual harassment). And after further inquiry, applicable charges would be added to the crime sheet, she said.

The police also took Mr. Ranjan into custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, as student protests continued, the University, through a press statement in the afternoon, condemned the incident and said the professor was placed under suspension.

“Based on the criminal complaint under investigation with the Gachibowli police station, Professor Ravi Ranjan is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the statement read.