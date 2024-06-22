ADVERTISEMENT

Protests at Kishan Reddy’s house over NEET scam

Published - June 22, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of various students’ organisations clash with the police at Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, seeking justice to NEET aspirants.

Led by State NSUI president and MLC Venkat Balmoor, several student organisations tried to barge into the residence of Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday, demanding Central government to conduct the NEET examination again and also order a judicial inquiry into it.

The activists held the protest after they were refused a meeting with the Minister to discuss and submit a memorandum on the NEET Undergraduate exam 2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The protesting activists were detained by the police and taken to Nallakunta police station.

Mr. Venkat Balmoor later posted on ‘X’ that they requested for an appointment seeking justice to the students. But when permission was refused, the student activists tried to lay siege to the Minister’s house. He demanded that NTA should conduct an inquiry with a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and the Central Government apologise to over two million NEET aspirants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US