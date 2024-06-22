Protests at Kishan Reddy’s house over NEET scam

Led by State NSUI president and MLC Venkat Balmoor, several student organisations tried to barge into the residence of Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday, demanding Central government to conduct the NEET examination again and also order a judicial inquiry into it.

The activists held the protest after they were refused a meeting with the Minister to discuss and submit a memorandum on the NEET Undergraduate exam 2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The protesting activists were detained by the police and taken to Nallakunta police station.

Mr. Venkat Balmoor later posted on ‘X’ that they requested for an appointment seeking justice to the students. But when permission was refused, the student activists tried to lay siege to the Minister’s house. He demanded that NTA should conduct an inquiry with a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and the Central Government apologise to over two million NEET aspirants.