GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests at Kishan Reddy’s house over NEET scam

Published - June 22, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of various students’ organisations clash with the police at Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, seeking justice to NEET aspirants.

Activists of various students’ organisations clash with the police at Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, seeking justice to NEET aspirants.

Led by State NSUI president and MLC Venkat Balmoor, several student organisations tried to barge into the residence of Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday, demanding Central government to conduct the NEET examination again and also order a judicial inquiry into it.

The activists held the protest after they were refused a meeting with the Minister to discuss and submit a memorandum on the NEET Undergraduate exam 2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The protesting activists were detained by the police and taken to Nallakunta police station.

Mr. Venkat Balmoor later posted on ‘X’ that they requested for an appointment seeking justice to the students. But when permission was refused, the student activists tried to lay siege to the Minister’s house. He demanded that NTA should conduct an inquiry with a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and the Central Government apologise to over two million NEET aspirants.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.