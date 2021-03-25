Protests against shutting down of colleges, varsities

NALGONDA

25 March 2021 23:26 IST

Students block Gutha Sukender Reddy’s convoy

“If cinema halls and liquor stores in the State are kept open, why keep colleges and universities shut for students?”

That was one of the comparisons protesting students affiliated to various organisations drew on Thursday, demanding re-opening of colleges, which are yet again closed due to COVID-19.

“Is it not silly that government understands COVID spreads through colleges and not through wine shops and theatres?” a leader of Progressive Democratic Students’ Union said.

Several students and organisations staged protests in Suryapet and Nalgonda, and alleged that the State government, keeping in mind the Graduates’ MLC polls, had kept various institutions open. But after the conclusion of the polls, COVID-19 became an excuse to shut down the institutions again, they said.

In Nalgonda, students outside Mahatma Gandhi University staged protests and came on to the Narketpally-Addanki State Highway, briefly affecting traffic movement.

State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy’s convoy was also blocked till the leader got down and spoke to the protesters.

According to the students, the quality of education and upkeep of syllabus has been poor with online classes. Also, several private teachers and teaching staff are out of suitable employment with irregular job conditions.

The protesting students were pacified after Mr. Sukender Reddy assured that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would be apprised of their situation.